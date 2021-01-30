India ‘Pre-Eminent Partner’ of US in Indo-Pacific: Blinken to EAM

Taking to Twitter following the talks, Jaishankar said: "Warm conversation with Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working with him again. Agreed that we could build further on the solid foundation of our partnership. Also discussed our efforts at combating the COVID-19 pandemic."

The two had worked together and met in New Delhi when Jaishankar was the Foreign Secretary and Blinken was the Deputy Secretary of State in 2015.

Price said that they looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.