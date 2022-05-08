US First Lady Jill Biden, Canada PM Trudeau Make Surprise Visit to Ukraine
Biden also met Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, and visited a school that is serving as a temporary shelter.
US first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, 8 May, to show support to the war-torn country in its fight against Russia, the White House informed, as per AFP.
She also met Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, and visited a school that is serving as a temporary shelter, according to a pool report, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, AFP reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to the war-scarred Kyiv suburb of Irpin.
"I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine," Jill Biden said.
Earlier, Biden visited Slovakia and tweeted, "This Mother’s Day, I wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children. Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes – forcing them to leave behind their loved ones."
"As a mother, I can only imagine the grief and anxiety they must feel every day from Russia’s unprovoked attack. I’ve seen firsthand how the people of Slovakia and Romania have opened their homes, their schools, their hospitals, and their hearts," she added.
Together, we are united for Ukraine. I hope by being here I can convey how much their strength and resilience inspires the world, and remind them that they are not alone.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
