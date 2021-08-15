Situation Changing Quickly, Reports of Airport Taking Fire: US Embassy in Kabul
Reports indicated that Taliban commanders have taken control of the Afghan Presidential Palace.
The US Embassy in Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, instructed US citizens to "shelter in place", saying, "The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire."
"US citizens wanting assistance in departing the country should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States, and must complete this Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group."US Embassy Security Alert
The security alert came as reports indicated that Taliban commanders have taken control of the Afghan Presidential Palace, hours after the insurgent group entered Kabul.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan.
Earlier in the day, negotiations had begun with the Afghanistan government for an 'unconditional surrender' and a 'peaceful transfer of power'.
Kabul was the only major Afghan city under the control of the country's central government, as more and more cities fell to the Taliban in the last few days in its unprecedented advance.
Following the withdrawal of majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban has advanced rapidly in Afghanistan capturing cities after cities.
