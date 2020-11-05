Less Men Voted for Trump; Women Favoured Biden: Exit Poll

The 2020 US presidential election is yet to see a decisive winner, but exit polls have provided insights into the demographics of the vote.

With one of the highest voter turnouts in history and Democratic candidate Joe Biden having a narrow lead, exit polls not only show the popular vote but also a break-up of support on the basis of gender, race, education, and other demographics.

Reports have suggested that while men have tended to side more with Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump, women have shown a greater preference for his Democratic rival Biden.