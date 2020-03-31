US COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds Official China Tally: Johns Hopkins
The number of deaths in the United States from the novel coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday, 31 March by Johns Hopkins University.
Italy has suffered the most virus deaths - 12,428 - according to Johns Hopkins, followed by Spain with 8,269 and then the United States.
There are 175,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, the university said, the most of any country in the world.
Germany has 68,180 cases and 682 deaths followed by France and its overseas territories with 45,232 cases and 3,032 deaths, Johns Hopkins said.
