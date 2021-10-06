4 Wounded as 'Active Shooter Situation' Reported at High School in US' Texas
The district stated that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.
An 'active shooter situation' unfolded in Timberview High School in Arlington, Dallas as an 18-year-old open fired in the school premises, wounding four people on Wednesday, 6 October, AP reported.
Law enforcement agencies and the police were responding to the situation and the school was placed under a lockdown on Wednesday morning.
The local police department identified the shooter as Timothy George Simpkins and reportedly launched a search operation to find him.
According to the Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye, two out of the four injured received bullet wounds and three people were hospitalised. One person refused treatment, AP reported.
(With inputs from Associated Press.)
(This is a developing story.)
