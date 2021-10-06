4 Wounded as 'Active Shooter Situation' Reported at High School in US' Texas

An 'active shooter situation' unfolded in Timberview High School in Arlington, Dallas as an 18-year-old open fired in the school premises, wounding four people on Wednesday, 6 October, AP reported.

Law enforcement agencies and the police were responding to the situation and the school was placed under a lockdown on Wednesday morning.

The local police department identified the shooter as Timothy George Simpkins and reportedly launched a search operation to find him.