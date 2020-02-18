UN Chief Antonio Guterres Visits Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, 18 February, visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan's Narowal town.
The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee and Evacuee Trust Property Board officials received the UN Secretary General at Kartarpur Sahib, some 125 km from Lahore. A Sikh boy presented him a bouquet.
Wearing an orange scarf, Guterres visited different parts of the Gurdwara. He was served with traditional food in lunch along with Sikhs and Pakistani officials.
Strict security measures were taken during the visit.
Indian Sikhs in good number were also present at Kartarpur Sahib.
Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on 9 November 2019 in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor from the Indian side on the same day by flagging off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims, including former premier Manmohan Singh and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Earlier in the day, Guterres addressed students at the Lahore University of Management Sciences and urged them to focus on new technologies. He termed climate change as the major issue the world is facing today. He also inaugurated a polio campaign.
Pakistan is one of the three countries where polio is still endemic.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)