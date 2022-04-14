ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine Attacks Warship in the Black Sea, Russia Says 'Seriously Damaged'

The setback comes in the backdrop of Russia reportedly preparing for renewed offensives in the south and the east.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
Ukraine Attacks Warship in the Black Sea, Russia Says 'Seriously Damaged'
i

The governor of Odessa, Maksym Marchenko, on Wednesday, 13 April, said that Ukrainian forces have damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

"Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

The Russian forces have admitted that the flagship of its Black Sea fleet has indeed been heavily damaged.

They also said that the crew was evacuated after an explosion.

“As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” the Russian defence ministry stated, as reported by state-run news agency TASS.

Also Read

Ukraine War: The Key Role Played by Volunteer Militias on Both Sides of Conflict

Ukraine War: The Key Role Played by Volunteer Militias on Both Sides of Conflict
ADVERTISEMENT

The setback comes in the backdrop of Russia reportedly preparing for renewed offensives in the south and the east.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Rocket bombings and artillery strikes continue. New columns of equipment are being brought in."

Russian forces claim to have taken full control of Mariupol, stating that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered and the port has been captured.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden announced $800m in military aid to Ukraine, including artillery, armoured personnel carriers and helicopters.

The aid would "contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden said, reported The Guardian.

The presidents of Poland and the Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – are headed to Kyiv by train on Wednesday in a show of support.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian)

Also Read

'Exchange Him for Our Boys, Girls': Ukraine Arrests Putin Ally Viktor Medvedchuk

'Exchange Him for Our Boys, Girls': Ukraine Arrests Putin Ally Viktor Medvedchuk

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×