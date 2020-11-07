Not Official: Twitter Flags Tweets Calling Biden ‘President-Elect’

Twitter on Friday, 6 November, began flagging tweets on the platform which referred to Democratic nominee Joe Biden as ‘president-elect’, saying that official sources had not called the presidential race yet.

Counting still remains underway in the heated presidential race where Biden maintains a lead over President Donald Trump. However, this lead only projects a potential victory and not a definite victory, as votes continue to be counted in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Arizona.