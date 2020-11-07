Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for COVID-19 

At least 36 White House staff members or associates have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent times, including President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Upon contracting COVID-19 in October, the president was hospitalised for three days at Walter Reed hospital, after which he recovered at the White House. Several officials tested positive as well last month, including Vice President Pence’s aide, Marc Short.

Polls pertaining to the election indicate that Trump is expected to lose re-election to former Vice President Biden in part because of his poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 9.7 million Americans, 236,000 of them who have died.

(With inputs from AFP and Bloomberg.)