Trump Threatens ‘Major Retaliation’ If Iran Launches Attack
US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 5 January, vowed "major retaliation" if Tehran launches attacks to avenge the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, ratcheting up fears of a direct conflict.
Trump, who was speaking from Air Force One on his way back to Washington, also said he would impose "very big sanctions" on Iraq if it follows through on a parliament vote in support of US troops being expelled from the country amid anger over the death of Soleimani in a drone strike near Baghdad's international airport.
Trump had already warned of widespread bombing of Iran if Tehran carries out its own threats to attack US troops and interests in the region.
In his latest comments, he dismissed strong criticism of his earlier warnings that targets could include unspecified cultural sites in Iran – a country with an ancient heritage.
Trump's reaction to the Iraqi parliament vote urging the departure of US troops also illustrated the widening fallout from the decision to kill Soleimani last week.
"If they do ask us to leave – if we don't do it in a very friendly basis – we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before," Trump said.
"It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame." Trump said the US base in Iraq was "very extraordinarily expensive." "We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it," he said.
