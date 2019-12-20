Donald Trump Shows Off Democrat Defecting to Republican Party

President Donald Trump held a triumphant White House meeting on Thursday, 19 December, to ‘show off’ a Democratic congressman defecting to his Republican party, portraying the switch as proof that his impeachment is "a hoax".

Representative Jeff Van Drew, from New Jersey, was one of a handful of Democrats who bucked the party line and opposed Trump's impeachment on Wednesday on two counts.

Trump brought Van Drew to the Oval Office, seating him in one of the armchairs typically used for visiting foreign leaders, and told reporters "Jeff will now be joining the Republican party."