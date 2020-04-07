Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Steps Down: White House
President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who never held a single press briefing in a White House where Trump runs much of the communications himself, stepped down on 7 April.
The White House said Grisham would now become spokeswoman and chief of staff for Trump's wife Melania.
“First Lady Melania Trump is today announcing that Stephanie Grisham will be rejoining the East Wing full time as chief of staff and spokesperson,” a statement said.
Grisham took up the once high profile job of White House press secretary in June last year but has been largely invisible since.
“My replacements will be announced in the coming days,” she said.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday, 3 April, urged top-level UN talks on the coronavirus crisis, with France pushing for a focus on war zones around the world.
The two leaders spoke by phone and “discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security,” the White House press office said.
(This story has been published in an arrangement with PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)