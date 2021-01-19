Joe Biden Admin Refutes Trump’s Claim of Lifting Travel Ban to US

Minutes after Donald Trump’s statement on Monday, 18 January, about lifting the travel ban on Europe and Brazil passengers, effective 26 January, US President-elect Joe Biden’s administration dismissed the announcement on Twitter.

Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary, refuted Trump’s statement in light of how the 'pandemic is worsening and more contagious variants are emerging around the world.’ “This is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” she added.