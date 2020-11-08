Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit Over Rejected Vote Claims In Arizona

They insinuated that poll workers told voters to press a button after the machine detected an “over vote”, and filed the lawsuit against plaintiffs that included Arizona State Republican party and the Republican National Committee.

The lawsuit seeks an order to manually review the alleged over-voted ballots that were cast in-person and asks a judge to bar the certification of the vote till the review has been conducted, reported Reuters

A group of voters also filed an unsubstantiated lawsuit that claims certain votes were not counted because voters used Sharpie pens as the county last year stocked the pens for having the fastest-drying ink.

In response, Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs put out a statement saying the Trump administration is grasping at straws, ”This is just a stalling tactic to delay the official canvass.” The Maricopa County Elections Department declined to comment on the voting allegations.

Pro-Trump protesters have assembled outside the Maricopa County Election Department and the Arizona State Capital for days, accusing Democratic operatives of rigging the election to ensure Biden wins Arizona.