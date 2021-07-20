3 Rockets Strike Near Afghan Presidential Palace Ahead of Eid-Al-Adha

Just before Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was slated to deliver his address to mark Eid-a-Adha, at least three rockets hit an area near the presidential palace on Tuesday, 20 July.

Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesperson for the interior minister, said that there were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, news agency AP reported.

The palace is in the middle of a Green Zone, which is fortified with giant cement blast walls and barbed wire.