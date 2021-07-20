3 Rockets Strike Near Afghan Presidential Palace Ahead of Eid-Al-Adha
The palace is in the middle of a Green Zone, which is fortified with giant cement blast walls and barbed wire.
Just before Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was slated to deliver his address to mark Eid-a-Adha, at least three rockets hit an area near the presidential palace on Tuesday, 20 July.
Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesperson for the interior minister, said that there were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, news agency AP reported.
The palace is in the middle of a Green Zone, which is fortified with giant cement blast walls and barbed wire.
This comes at the time of the final withdrawal of the US and the NATO from Afghanistan amid fears that the war-ravaged country may descend further into chaos.
The withdrawal is more than 95 percent complete and the final US soldier will be gone by 31 August, President Joe Biden had said in an address earlier this month, AP reported.
The rockets were fired from Parwan-e-Se area and landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul's District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul's District 2, Afghanistan's TOLOnews reported, quoting sources.
On Monday, Abdullah Abdullah, the second highest official in the government, returned after the first high-level round of peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.
Abdullah was at the palace at the time of the rocket attack.
(With inputs from AP)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.