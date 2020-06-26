At least three people were stabbed to death in Glasgow city centre in Scotland, on Friday, 26 June, BBC reported.According to the report, a suspect was shot dead by the police.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the incident and paid condolences.“Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding,” he said, as per ANI.Greater Glasgow Police, on Twitter, said, "The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."(This is a developing story. We will update the copy with more details. )A Story of Protests: Are India & America Failing Their Minorities? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.