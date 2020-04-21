Thousands of Names Removed From Pak’s Terrorist Watch List: Report

Pakistan is working to implement an action plan that has been mutually agreed to with the Paris-based The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), part of which involves demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions."

It is possible that these removals are part of Pakistan's action plan to implement the FATF recommendations, it said.

While Pakistan received a rating of low effectiveness from the FATF regarding terrorist financing preventive measures and financial sanctions, the FATF did note in February that Pakistan has largely addressed 14 of 27 action items, with varying levels of progress made on the rest of the action, it said.

The FATF will again evaluate Pakistan's progress in June 2020.