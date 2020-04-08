Thousands Attempt to Leave Wuhan as COVID-19 Travel Ban Lifted

"Wuhan has lost a lot in this epidemic, and Wuhan people have paid a big price," said a 21-year-old man surnamed Yao, who was heading back to his restaurant job in Shanghai.

"Now that the lockdown has been lifted, I think we're all pretty happy."

China's ruling Communist Party imposed a quarantine lockdown on tens of millions of people – first in Wuhan and then the rest of Hubei province – beginning 23 January, making the central Chinese city the first place in the world subjected to draconian restrictions now seen in many countries.

Nevertheless, the pathogen spread across the country and the world, but China has claimed recent success in bringing the outbreak to heel.

Its official national tally of coronavirus deaths and overall cases has plummeted in recent weeks, with the National Health Commission saying on Tuesday, 7 April, that no new deaths had been logged in the preceding 24 hours. That was the first fatality-free day since China began publishing figures in January.