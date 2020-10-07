The 2020 US Vice Presidential Debate: What to Expect

Dubbed "the most important vice presidential debate in American history", Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris are all set to battle it out on stage on Wednesday, 7 October, addressing key issues like coronavirus and the US economy.

Often, the vice presidential debate flies easily under the radar during Presidential campaigns, but 2020 is different.

Against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trump testing positive for the virus, Americans will be watching the VP debate with renewed awareness that one of those two individuals could easily become president, given that the deadly pandemic has proved to be particularly dangerous to older men – a demographic that fits the presidential candidates to a 'T'.

Ahead of the debate, VP Mike Pence, the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, tested negative for the virus after the breakout at the White House.