'We Will Get You Home': Biden on Evacuating People Stranded in Afghanistan
Catch all the live updates on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan here.
US President Joe Biden on Friday, 20 August reassured the people of the United States that no one would be abandoned in Afghanistan and his administration will bring them home.
Calling the airlifts operations one of the "most difficult" in the history, Biden said, "we have already evacuated more than 18,000 people since July and approximately 13,000 people (from Kabul) since our military airlift began on 14 August."
Biden, who is facing ire and criticism for its chaotic exit from Afghanistan, also said that the United States was committed to rescuing Afghans who have worked alongside the US against the Taliban.
A leaked document says that the Taliban has been conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" to their opponents – persons who worked with the US and NATO forces alongside the Afghanistan government.
Protests were also witnessed in Kabul, with people carrying the national flag.
Former President Ashraf Ghani in a video message posted on Facebook said that he had no intention of remaining in exile in the UAE and was "in talks" to return home.
Baby Handover Over to US Troops Has Reunited With Family
A viral video which showed a baby being handed over to the soldiers over the fence at the Kabul airport has reunited with her family, the US Marines has confirmed to the media.
The gut-wrenching visuals had gone viral after which the US Marines said that the baby received medical attention and was "back with her father".
Read the full story here.
Boris Johnson Says Will Work With Taliban If Necessary
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Britain will work with Taliban if it is necessary.
"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course if necessary, will go on," Reuters quoted Johnson as saying.
He also said that the situation at the Kabul airport was getting ' slightly better'.
Biden Assures Americans, Says 'Will Bring You Back Home'
US President Joe Biden on Friday, 20 August reassured the people of the United States that no one would be abandoned in Afghanistan and his administration will bring them home.
During the White House press conference, Biden said that the evacuation mission is dangerous and it involves risks to the armed forced.
"I can't promise what the final outcome will be or what it'll be, that will be without risk of loss."Joe Biden, US President
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.