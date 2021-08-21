'We Will Get You Home': Biden on Evacuating People Stranded in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 20 August reassured the people of the United States that no one would be abandoned in Afghanistan and his administration will bring them home.

Calling the airlifts operations one of the "most difficult" in the history, Biden said, "we have already evacuated more than 18,000 people since July and approximately 13,000 people (from Kabul) since our military airlift began on 14 August."

Biden, who is facing ire and criticism for its chaotic exit from Afghanistan, also said that the United States was committed to rescuing Afghans who have worked alongside the US against the Taliban.