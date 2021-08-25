Taliban Agrees to Let Afghans Leave Country After 31 Aug Deadline: German Envoy
Director Stanekzai told the envoy that Afghans with legal documents will be allowed to travel after 31 August.
The Taliban has agreed to continue to permit Afghans, who own the correct documents for the purpose, to leave the country even after the deadline for United States' withdrawal, said Germany's ambassador to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel on Wednesday, 25 August.
The deadline for US withdrawal is 31 August.
Taking to Twitter to share that he had met with Sher Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy director of Taliban Political Office in Doha on Tuesday, 24 August, Markus tweeted:
“Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August.”
What Else Did the Germany Envoy Say?
He also said that they talked about the urgent need for a functioning airport in Kabul as a prerequisite for diplomatic and NGO presence in Afghanistan.
Further, he said that Germany has pledged to increase humanitarian aid for Afghan people through international organisations.
“Resumption of development cooperation will be dependent on conditions, as was the case with the AFG government in the past,” Markus added.
More Details
Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had, as per AFP, said that talks with Taliban must continue to safeguard Afghan gains.
US President Joe Biden, on his part, on Tuesday, said that they are currently on pace to finish the evacuation in Afghanistan by 31 August, but added that the completion by that date depended on the Taliban's cooperation and allowing access for evacuees to the airport, with no disruptions.
