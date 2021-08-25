Taliban Agrees to Let Afghans Leave Country After 31 Aug Deadline: German Envoy

The Taliban has agreed to continue to permit Afghans, who own the correct documents for the purpose, to leave the country even after the deadline for United States' withdrawal, said Germany's ambassador to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel on Wednesday, 25 August.



The deadline for US withdrawal is 31 August.

Taking to Twitter to share that he had met with Sher Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy director of Taliban Political Office in Doha on Tuesday, 24 August, Markus tweeted:



“Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August.”