Sydney: Dozens of Evacuation Orders Issues Amidst Raging Floods

About 70 evacuation orders have been issued in Sydney, one of Australia’s largest cities, bringing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate on Monday, 4 July, amid flooding in some regions of New South Wales, for the third time in 2022.

Over the weekend, several regions were inundated with heavy rain, receiving around 200mm of rain, reaching a maximum of 350mm in some areas, reportedly due to an intense low-pressure system off the eastern coast of the country.