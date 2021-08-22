Swedish PM Stefan Lofven Says He Will Resign in November, Ahead of 2022 Polls
He said he would “leave his position as party chairman at the party’s congress in November and also resign as PM".
Swedish PM Stefan Lofven from the Social Democrats Party announced on Sunday, 22 August, that he will resign in November ahead of the 2022 polls.
"I have informed the party's executive committee and the nomination committee's chairman that I want to leave the role as party leader at the party congress in November and thereafter also retire as prime minister," Lofven said according to Reuters.
In June earlier this year he lost a historic vote of no confidence and was ousted. About a week later in July, the Swedish Parliament had reinstated him as the PM. He told a political rally that he would “leave my position as party chairman at the party’s congress in November and thereafter also resign as prime minister".
He said that in the elections to be held next year, the Social Democrats will be led by someone else other than him. "Everything has an end and I want to give my successor the very best conditions," he said.
