Student Fatally Shot at Texas High School; Suspect Arrested

A student was shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said.

Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, on Tuesday, 14 January, confirmed the shooting victim at Bellaire High School had died. She gave no other information and took no questions.

A suspect was arrested on the night of 14 January, according to a school district statement issued about three-and-a-half hours after the shooting.

It provided no other details about where the shooting occurred in the school complex, whether the suspect was a student, or what led to the arrest.