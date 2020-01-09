Woman Cancels India Trip to Cook Meals For Australia Fire Victims

Bushfires in Australia have led to one of the worst loss of livelihood in the country’s history, displacing thousands and killing millions of animals.

Social media is filled with people making efforts to help in whatever way they can, some rescuing animals, while some helping with the relief work, like this sikh woman who cancelled her first trip to India in 10 years to cook meals for those affected from the fires.

Sukhwinder Kaur, India Times reports, had scheduled a trip back home to visit her ailing sister who suffered a stroke that resulted in a coma.