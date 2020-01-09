Woman Cancels India Trip to Cook Meals For Australia Fire Victims
Bushfires in Australia have led to one of the worst loss of livelihood in the country’s history, displacing thousands and killing millions of animals.
Social media is filled with people making efforts to help in whatever way they can, some rescuing animals, while some helping with the relief work, like this sikh woman who cancelled her first trip to India in 10 years to cook meals for those affected from the fires.
Sukhwinder Kaur, India Times reports, had scheduled a trip back home to visit her ailing sister who suffered a stroke that resulted in a coma.
According to a Daily Mail report, Kaur has been camping at Bairnsdale Oval since New Year’s eve to help the community.
“I realised my first duty is towards the community here where I have lived for so long. If I had left the people here during such a difficult time, I don't think I could call myself a good human being,” Kaur was quoted by a media report as saying.
(With inputs from IndiaTimes)
