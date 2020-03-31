Time to ‘Revenge Shop’: China’s Coronavirus Hotspot Reopens

While governments worldwide tighten travel and other controls, the ruling Communist Party has rolled back curbs on Wuhan and other areas as it tries to revive the world’s second-largest economy after declaring victory over the outbreak.

The city in Hubei province is the last major population centre still under travel controls. Residents were allowed to go to other parts of Hubei but could not leave the province. Restrictions on other Hubei residents were lifted on 23 March. The final curbs on Wuhan ends on 8 April.

Wuhan became the centre of the most intensive anti-disease controls ever imposed after the virus emerged in December. Some researchers suggest it may have jumped to humans from a bat at one of the city’s wildlife markets.