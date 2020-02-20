Eight Killed in Two Shootings in Germany’s Hanau, Police Say
Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau late Wednesday, authorities said. Two hookah lounges reportedly were targeted.
Motive Not Clear Yet, Say Cops
A heavy police presence was in place in central Hanau, with officers cordoning off the scene of one of the shootings as a helicopter hovered overhead. A car covered in thermal foil also could be scene, with shattered glass next to it.
Forensic experts in white overalls collected evidence from the scene.
A short police statement gave no information on the victims. It said the motive is not immediately clear.
Police said a dark vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the first shooting, and another shooting was reported at a second site.
Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk said, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.
Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)