'She Had Limited Value’: US Cop Caught Joking Over Indian-Origin Student’s Death

The recording of the bodycam was released on Monday, 11 September, by the Seattle police department.

Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, accidentally left his body camera running as he called guild President Mike Solan to report what happened when another officer, Kevin Dave, struck and killed Kandula, The Seattle Times reported.

In the video, officer Daniel Auderer can be heard joking that the student, Jaahnavi Kandula, had “limited value” and the city should “just write a cheque".

“She is dead,” Auderer says before he burst out laughing. “No, it’s a regular person,” he says, referring to Kandula, according to New York Post.