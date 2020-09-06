Vessels Sink at Pro-Trump Boat Parade in Texas, No Casualties
There was no evidence of foul play and no casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.
Multiple vessels sank as rough waters played spoilsport at a Trump rally in Texas.
The boat parade that was organised on Lake Travis comprised mostly US President Donald Trump supporters who were campaigning for his re-election.
The local county sheriff office "responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis," it said in a tweet.
The sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said that "Some (boats) were taking on water, some were stalled, some were capsising, it was all types of different things." According to the event’s page on Facebook, the boats were supposed to travel at 10 miles per hour (16.09 kmph).
Pictures on Twitter show that the incident could have been caused by a large number of vessels moving closely together or high tides. The authorities are still gathering data on exactly how many boats sank and how many were rescued.
Almost 2,500 had marked themselves as attending the parade on Facebook which the county’s office said was two to three miles long.
Donald Trump faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the US presidential polls on 3 November.
