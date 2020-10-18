Several, Including a One-Year-Old, Injured in Arizona Shooting

Police have not been able to identify any suspects nor know the motive of the shooting, however, said that that a fight between a man and a woman broke out at the parking lot hours before the shooting.

The shooter had to flee when one of the workers at a food stand fired back. Police are not sure whether any of the rounds hit the truck. Authorities are looking for help in identifying the suspect.

“It’s a sad and a tragic day,” Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said. “Help us bring justice to these family members who had their children shot.”