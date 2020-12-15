Senior Republicans Accept Biden as US President

“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: democracy. The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves. In America, politicians don’t take power – people grant power to them,” said Biden in a speech on Monday, assuring the public that American democracy would survive Trump’s allegations, according to The New York Times.

Biden, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, said that it has taken the lives of more than 300,000 American citizens. “There is urgent work in front of us,” he stated.

“Getting this pandemic under control and getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today – and then building our economy back better than it ever was.”