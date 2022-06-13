Russian Troops Destroy Bridge in Sievierodonetsk, Trapping Ukrainian Civilians
Russian shelling has also caused a huge fire at a chemical plant in the city.
Russian troops, according to Ukrainian officials, destroyed a bridge connecting Sievierodonetsk to its twin city of Lysychansk in the eastern part of the country on Sunday, 12 June.
The bridge was a possible evacuation route for civilians.
"If after new shelling the bridge collapses, the city will truly be cut off. There will be no way of leaving Sievierodonetsk in a vehicle,” said Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk province, as reported by The Guardian.
Shelling Causes Fire at a Chemical Plant
"The Azot chemical plant has been under heavy shelling for hours," Haidai was quoted as saying on Saturday by the BBC.
Hundreds of civilians have taken refuge at the plant.
The city has been under siege for the past few weeks.
"Our soldiers are winning in street fights, but, unfortunately, the enemy's artillery is simply dismantling – floor-by-floor – the houses used by our troops as shelters. So, when we push the enemy out of one street, they start using their tanks and artillery to destroy the area house-by-house," Haidai added.
Additionally, Amnesty International has accused the Russian military of war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Its report said that many troops used cluster bombs (which are banned), killing hundreds of civilians.
(With inputs from the BBC and The Guardian.)
