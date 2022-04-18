Russian Invasion of Ukraine: 6 Dead as Lviv Hit by 5 'Powerful' Missiles

"Five powerful missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of ancient European Lviv. The Russians continue to barbarically attack Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their 'right' ... to kill Ukrainians," he said in a statement, reported AFP.

Lviv has been a safe haven for refugees fleeing the war.

The only major attack the city saw before the one on 18 April was when Russian forces attacked the Yavoriv military training ground in Lviv Oblast on 13 March, in which 35 people lost their lives and 134 were injured.

The Russian attack on Lviv comes in the backdrop of Zelenskyy's fierce accusations against Russia using "deliberate terror against ordinary civilians."

Kharkiv and the southern port city of Mariupol continue to be relentlessly bombed by the Russian forces, with the war in its 54th day.

(With inputs from AFP and Kyiv Independent.)