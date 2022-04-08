'Politically Motivated': Russia Slams UNGA Resolution Suspending it From UNHRC
India abstained from voting on the draft resolution.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has, in response to being suspended in the UN Human Rights Council, released a statement on Friday, 8 April, claiming that the "UNGA Resolution on suspending Russia's membership in the UNHRC is an unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment."
The United Nations General Assembly, on Thursday, 7 April, had suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council.
A total of 93 countries voted in favour of the draft resolution, 24 countries voted against it, and 58 countries abstained.
The United Nations General Assembly emergency special session was held to suspend Russia over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by the Russian troops in Ukraine.
"We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken fully respecting due process as all our democratic polity and structures enjoin us to do so. This applies to international organisations as well, particularly the United Nations," Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said during his 'Explanation of Vote' speech at the UNGA.
"We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for an end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," he added.
