Ukraine-Russia: Biden Calls Putin a 'Butcher' & Says He 'Cannot Remain in Power'
US President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" during his speech in Poland on Saturday, 26 March.
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly address on Saturday, called on the US and NATO allies to supply more planes, tanks, and anti-missiles defences to fight off Russia.
Thousands of people gathered in central London to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The solidarity march was organised by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
The nuclear research sector in Kharkiv attacked by Russian forces
Lviv, 40 miles from the Polish border, was targeted with missiles as Biden was speaking
The Kremlin reissued threat of nuclear weapons
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Using White Phosphorus
Ukrainian troops are alleging that their Russian counterparts have been deploying white phosphorus against them near a city called Avdiivka.
Earlier this week, Zelenskyy had told NATO leaders that Russia had used phosphorus bombs in combat, leading to civilian deaths (both adults and children)
Zelenskyy Likens Mariupol's Destruction to Aleppo
During a surprise video appearance at Qatar's Doha Forum, Zelenskyy compared Russia's destruction of Mariupol to the Syrian and Russian destruction of Aleppo (a city in northern Syria) during the ongoing Syrian Civil War.
'This Man Cannot Remain in Power'
US President Joe Biden during his speech in Warsaw on Saturday said that "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power".
"There is simply no justification or provocation for Russia’s choice of war," he told his audience in Warsaw.
