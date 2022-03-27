Ukraine-Russia: Biden Calls Putin a 'Butcher' & Says He 'Cannot Remain in Power'

US President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" during his speech in Poland on Saturday, 26 March.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly address on Saturday, called on the US and NATO allies to supply more planes, tanks, and anti-missiles defences to fight off Russia.

Thousands of people gathered in central London to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The solidarity march was organised by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.