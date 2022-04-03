Russia-Ukraine Live: 280 Bodies Buried in Mass Grave in Ukrainian Town

Ukrainian forces have buried 280 people in a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv, after retaking control of the region from Russian troops, the city's mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said on Sunday, 3 April, news agency AFP reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian forces were aiming to seize regions in the east and south of the country.

“What is the goal of Russian troops? They want to capture both Donbas and the south of Ukraine. What is our goal? Protect us, our freedom, our land, and our people,” he said in a video address.