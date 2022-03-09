Ukraine Crisis: BBC News Journalists Resume Coverage From Russia
After a brief hiatus since last weekend, BBC's Steve Rosenberg and Jenny Hill reported from Moscow on Tuesday.
Days after halting their work in Russia in the wake of the country introducing a new law that threatens to imprison anyone spreading "fake news," journalists at BBC News resumed their coverage from the region on Tuesday, 8 March.
As per the new law, anyone who spreads fake news can be punished with a jail term of up to 15 years.
After a brief hiatus since last weekend, BBC's Steve Rosenberg and Jenny Hill reported from Moscow on Tuesday.
"After careful deliberation and consideration of the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia, we have decided to resume English language reporting from this evening (Tuesday, 8 March) after it was temporarily suspended during the end of last week," said BBC in a statement.
The publication added that it would continue to tell "this crucial part of the story" in an independent and impartial manner, in accordance with "BBC's strict editorial standards."
"Safety of our staff in Russia continues to remain our number one priority," BBC's statement further noted. Tim Davie, director-general of BBC, had on Friday said that he wasn't prepared to expose their staff "to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs," reported BBC News.
Besides BBC News, several other news outlets too had suspended their operations following the introduction of the law. The New York Times had on Tuesday announced that it was asking its staff to come out of war-torn Ukraine.
"Russia's new legislation seeks to criminalize independent and accurate news reporting on the Ukraine war. Hence, for the safety of our editorial staff working in the country, we are moving them out from the region," a spokesperson of The New York Times said, adding that they look forward to sending them back to Russia as soon as possible.
CNN, Bloomberg News, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Spanish news agency EFE, Italian channel RAI were some of the other news organisations that had halted their work at the end of last week.
Meanwhile, access to BBC websites continues to remain restricted in Russia. The country had taken BBC World News off the air during the weekend.
(With inputs from BBC News.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.