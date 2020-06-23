Speaking at the virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) on Tuesday, 23 June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that supporting multilateralism and promoting common good is the only way to build a durable world order.“Leading voices of world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international laws, recognising legitimate interest of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good is only way to build a durable world order,” he said, reported news agency ANI.“This special meeting reiterates our belief in time-tested principles of international relations, but the challenge today is not of concepts and norms but equally of their practice,” he added.Jaishankar’s talks with his Russian and Chinese counterparts comes amid heightened border tensions with China in Ladakh after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a clash with People’s Liberation Army in Galwan Valley.Amid Tensions, India Confirms Presence at Russia-India-China Meet'India, China Don't Need Help from Outside': Russian Foreign MinisterAt RIC foreign ministers' meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said, "I don't think that India and China need any help from the outside. I don't think they need to be helped, especially when it comes to country issues. They can solve them on their own, it means the recent events," ANI reported."New Delhi-Beijing showed their commitment to a peaceful resolution. They started meetings at the level of defence officers, foreign ministers and neither of the 2 sides made any statements which would indicate that any of them would pursue non-diplomatic solutions," he added.Rajnath Singh in RussiaThe meet comes the same day as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Moscow for a three-day visit to Russia to discuss various defence deals with his counterparts which both countries have agreed upon.Among the defence deals to be discussed, Singh is likely to bring up expediting the delivery of S-400 anti-missile system to India.Defence deals between India and Russia are set to cross $16 billion. Moscow has stated that it is committed to the timely implementation of contracts, including the supply of S-400 air defence systems and production of Kalashnikov rifles and Kamov helicopters, IANS reported.The two countries signed 14 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during Defexpo 2020 in Lucknow in February this year that covered development and production of land, air and naval systems and hi-tech civilian products.A separate MoU was signed by Russian Helicopters and Indo-Russian Helicopters Ltd for localisation of component to be used in Kamov Ka-226 helicopters. India has plans to buy 200 Ka-226 helicopters.According to IANS, the Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a Rs 1,500-crore deal with Russia for buying R-27 air-to-air missiles. The missiles will be fitted on the IAF's multi-role Su-30MKI fighter jets. The missiles will further boost the air-to-air combat capability of the Indian Air Force.After holding talks with top Russian military brass, Singh will attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.‘Doomed to Fail’: Trump’s G7 Invite to India, Russia Irks China(With inputs from ANI and IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.