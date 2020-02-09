Robert Conrad, Star of ‘The Wild, Wild West’, Passes Away at 84

The two private eyes alternated on simple investigations with help from the island's colorful characters, including a singer named Cricket Blake (Connie Stevens) and a ukulele-strumming taxi driver named Kazuo (Poncie Ponce).

After five seasons with the show, Conrad went on to embrace the television craze of the time, period Westerns, but with a decidedly different twist.

In "The Wild, Wild West," which debuted in 1965, he was James T. West, a James Bond-like agent who used innovative tactics and futuristic gadgets (futuristic for the 1800s anyway) to battle bizarre villains. He was ably assisted by Ross Martin's Artemus Gordon, a master of disguise.

The show aired until 1970.

The series "Baa Baa Black Sheep" followed in 1976 and was roughly based on an autobiography by Marine Corps ace and Medal of Honor recipient Gregory "Pappy" Boyington, who wrote of the raucous fliers he commanded during World War II.

Conrad played Pappy Boyington, so nicknamed because he often rescued his pilots from severe punishment. Bringing his customary intensity to the role, he even learned to fly.

The CBS series was enjoyed by male viewers but not so much by women and it was dropped after its first season. It was revived in December 1977 as "Black Sheep Squadron," after the network's new shows failed to find audiences. It continued on for another season.