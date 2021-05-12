WHO, Nations took Poor Strategic Calls on COVID Pandemic: Panel

The huge scale of COVID-19 pandemic could have been avoided, but due a series of bad decisions, at least 3.3 million succumbed to COVID-19, as per a report published on Wednesday, 12 May, by the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR).

The findings of the report, "Covid-19: Make it the Last Pandemic", shared by AFP, concludes that the warning signs of the pandemic were ignored.