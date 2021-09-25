US Visit | 'Quad Will Work as Force For Global Good': PM Modi at Summit

President Biden, meanwhile during his meeting with PM Modi, recalled his visit to Mumbai as the then US Vice President.

"When I was in Mumbai as Vice President (of US)… the Indian Press asked me do I have any relatives in India. And I said I am not sure, but in 1972, I got a letter from a person with the last name Biden from India… Next morning, at my press conference, the Indian Press told me you have five Biden’s in India,” he said, in a lighter vein.

PM Modi, speaking to the president on the subject, said "You mentioned about people in India with 'Biden' surname. You had discussed the same with me. I hunted for some documents. I have brought them with me. Maybe these will help you out."

