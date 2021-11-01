PM Modi Meets UK PM Boris Johnson on Sidelines of COP26 Summit in Glasgow

PM Modi on Monday, 1 November, met UK PM Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the COP26 summit currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

This was the first in-person meeting between PM Modi and PM Johnson following the latter's cancelled visit to India earlier in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), at the meeting, PM Modi congratulated PM Johnson for successfully organising COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The MEA further said that PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).