‘India Undergoing Rapid Change in Market’: PM Modi in Canada Forum

The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination.

Talking about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow. Today, the FDI regime has been very well liberalised. We have created a friendly tax regime for Sovereign Wealth and Pension Funds. We have undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market.”