‘Pakistan Won’t Allow Terrorists to Hold It Hostage’: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s top leadership on Monday, 16 December, pledged to not allow militants with “bigoted vision” to take the country hostage as the nation mourned the 5th anniversary of the massacre of 149 people, including 132 students, at the Army Public School in Peshawar.

In one of the most gruesome attacks on children anywhere in the world, 8-10 suicide attackers wearing paramilitary Frontier Corps uniforms on 16 December, 2014 entered the Peshawar’s Army Public School and went from classroom to classroom shooting indiscriminately, killing 149 people including 132 students.

Following the incident, Pakistan has hanged four men linked to the massacre, the BBC reported.