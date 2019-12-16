‘Pakistan Won’t Allow Terrorists to Hold It Hostage’: Imran Khan
Pakistan’s top leadership on Monday, 16 December, pledged to not allow militants with “bigoted vision” to take the country hostage as the nation mourned the 5th anniversary of the massacre of 149 people, including 132 students, at the Army Public School in Peshawar.
In one of the most gruesome attacks on children anywhere in the world, 8-10 suicide attackers wearing paramilitary Frontier Corps uniforms on 16 December, 2014 entered the Peshawar’s Army Public School and went from classroom to classroom shooting indiscriminately, killing 149 people including 132 students.
Following the incident, Pakistan has hanged four men linked to the massacre, the BBC reported.
“We pledge on this day that the militants will not be allowed to make the nation hostage to its bigoted vision,” he said.
President Arif Alvi in his message said the nation would not forget the massacre of students and their teachers.
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his message, said that the carnage will never be forgotten.
Bajwa said that Pakistan had come a long way in defeating the scourge of militancy.
Human rights minister Shireen Mazari said the incident had shaken the entire country.
“The attack on the Army Public School saw a shift in public opinion on the country’s struggle against militancy. In the aftermath of the attack, the army intensified operation Zarb-e-Azb in tribal areas where militants had previously operated with impunity, and the government announced to launch the sweeping National Action Plan to tackle militancy,” Dawn reported.
