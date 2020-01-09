Pak Woman Declared Dead ‘Comes Back to Life’ at Her Funeral Bath
In a bizarre incident, a 50-year-old woman pronounced dead by a hospital in Pakistan “came back to life” at her funeral bath, according to a media report on Thursday, 9 January.
Rasheeda Bibi was admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi where the doctors pronounced her dead and also issued a death certificate, the Express Tribune reported.
“Her body had been shifted to the morgue and we had started giving her a funeral bath when a woman present in the room noticed her limbs moving. We then hurriedly checked her pulse to find out that she was still breathing,” Rasheeda's daughter-in-law Shabana was quoted as saying by the report.
The woman is now undergoing treatment at the same public hospital.