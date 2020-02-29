At Least 20 Killed as Train & Bus Collide in Pakistan’s Sindh
A horrific collision between a speeding train and a passenger bus killed at least 20 people and left scores injured near the Rohri railway station in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Friday, 28 February.
Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar confirmed that at least 20 people died in the incident, adding that the casualties could rise as the condition of several of the injured was critical.
"We have shifted at least 60 injured people to hospitals in Rohri and Sukkur," he said.
‘Bus Dragged Around 150-200 Feet By Train’
The accident took place at the unmanned Kandhra railway crossing, near the Rohri railway station, when the 45 Up Pakistan Express train that was coming from Rawalpindi towards Karachi collided with a passenger bus.
The bus was dragged around 150-200 feet by the train, Ahmed said.
Rescue officials said among the victims, some died on the spot while others breathed their last while being shifted to hospitals.
Sukkur District Health Officer Dr Munir Mangrio confirmed that 13 bodies were sent to the Rohri hospital, while the remaining bodies were sent to the Sukkur hospital. The deceased included five women and nine men.
According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the bus driver was apparently at fault in the incident.
He said the train's engine was damaged in the collision, while the assistant driver sustained injuries.
