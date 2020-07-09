Pakistanis Divided Over Plans to Build Mandir in Islamabad

“Mandir nahi banaenge” vs “Mandir tau banega.”

Battle lines have been drawn in Pakistan over the building of the first Hindu temple in Islamabad since 1947, causing the Imran Khan government to waver on a promise it had previously made to the Hindu community, and requiring the courts to step in as well.

Hardliners, including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political ally the Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid, have adopted the first slogan, and demand that the project be scrapped as it goes against the spirit of Islam, with some going so far as to demolish the border wall at the site that was being constructed.

Moderates, using the second slogan, argue that minorities in Pakistan are supposed to have the right to religious freedom, and that the temple should be built.

Here’s what the controversy is all about, and the current status of the mandir.