5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan: Around 20 Dead, Many Injured

The remote city of Harnai, in Balochistan, is reported to have been the worst-affected area. It was also felt in Balochistan’s provincial capital Quetta.



The earthquake, as per the United States Geological survey, struck at around 3 am, had a 5.7 magnitude. Meanwhile, the depth of the earthquake was approximately 20 kilometres. It has caused electricity to fail in the region, with Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at the government-run Harnai hospital telling AFP: