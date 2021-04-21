Cops Shoots Dead 15-Year-Old Ohio Girl Same Day as Chauvin Verdict

The victim has been identified as Makiyah Bryant. The police's version of events, as per local media reports, stated that they were responding to a 911 phone call which claimed a female was trying to stab them and then hung up.

Makiyah’s aunt Hazel Bryant told The Columbus Dispatch that her niece was involved in an altercation with a person at the foster home she lived on Legion Lane. She however, maintains that her niece dropped the knife she was holding before the police officer shot her multiple times.

The girl was admitted to a hospital, but succumbed to her wounds. There was no other casualty.